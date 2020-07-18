x
Louisiana inmate allegedly rapes guard, faces new charges

The department did not release any further details about the reported attack. The guard's name or length of employment was not released.

ST GABRIEL, La. — An inmate at a Louisiana prison is facing new charges after he allegedly raped a female guard at the facility on Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, said Erick Dehart, 29, has been charged with aggravated rape. The alleged incident happened in a cellblock at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel around 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

Dehart is currently serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery for a case out of Terrebonne Parish, and a five-year sentence for simple burglary out of Lafourche Parish. The sentences are being served consecutively.

