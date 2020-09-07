x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

Louisiana troopers kill man accused of shooting at police

Louisiana State Police officials say the man first shot at them during a car chase, then refused to surrender and opened fire again when caught at a motel.
Credit: WWL-TV

MONROE, Louisiana — Louisiana state troopers shot and killed a man accused of shooting at a state trooper during the weekend and then fired at more troopers who had come to arrest him early Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said. 

Officers had located Erroll Johnson, 31, of West Monroe at a motel in Monroe, where they went just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to arrest him on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.

Johnson "refused to surrender and began shooting," Reichardt said in a news release. No troopers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire. Despite first aid, Johnson died at the motel. 

On Sunday, a trooper's attempted traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. in Calhoun, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) west of Monroe, triggered a brief chase, police said in an earlier news release. The chase ended when Johnson stopped, got out with a firearm and "exchanged gunfire" with the trooper, according to that statement. He ran off and the trooper was unhurt but a passenger in Johnson's car suffered minor injuries, the news release said. 

Asked Wednesday whether the passenger was injured by a bullet, flying glass, a hard stop, or some other way, Reichardt said the incident is still being investigated.

No further information was immediately available. 

More Stories

ALSO: Murder, gun violence up in New Orleans

ALSO: La. woman arrested after video of armed confrontation with family driving through floodwaters

ALSO: 2 more arrests made in Wendy's arson case

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020