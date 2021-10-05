Loyola students warned of druggings at popular bars near campus

“Students, particularly minors, may have been served illegal substances without their knowledge or consent, putting them in danger,” a university official said.

NEW ORLEANS — Students at the Loyola University of New Orleans were warned by school officials over the weekend of a string of possible druggings at local bars close to campus.

In a letter emailed to the Loyola community on Oct. 4, Chief Todd Warren said that the university's police department was working with other law enforcement after several students reported that their drinks may have been drugged.

Warren said police are actively investigating the incidents, including a recent raid at popular student hangout T.J. Quills.

"We are concerned that students, particularly minors, may have been served illegal substances without their knowledge or consent, putting them in danger," Warren said.

He added: "We also want to make clear that this danger is not limited to any single bar, though the incidents reported have occurred at the bars closest to campus that many of you frequent."

The email contained a list of symptoms associated with roofies — legally known as Rohypnol — a sleeping aid sometimes referred to as a "date rape drug" because it can cause sleepiness and blackouts.

Rohypnol's side effects include "feeling very drunk, even if you've had one drink," nausea, vomiting, loss of muscle control, excessive sweating, breathing problems, heart irregularities, dizziness, and "out of body" dream-like experience.

