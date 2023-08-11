NOPD: Man accidentally shot and killed while cleaning gun

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was accidentally shot and killed Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the victim and suspect were in the bedroom of a home in the 8000 block of Sheephead St., cleaning a firearm. The gun went off accidentally, and the victim was shot in the chest.

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.