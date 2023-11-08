x
Orleans

NOPD: One dead after two-vehicle crash in New Orleans East

NOPD says one car caught on fire.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in the New Orleans East that left one person dead. 

Police say they received a call about a two-vehicle crash in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue around 5:30 a.m. One car caught on fire, but it has been extinguished.

A body was found dead in the vehicle, according to NOPD. 

No other information is available at this time. 

