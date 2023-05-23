Man arrested for simple battery after attacking employee in French Quarter

Investigators say the 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell attacked a convenience store employee.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man for violenting beating a convenience store employee in the French Quarter over the weekend.

Investigators say the 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell attacked the victim in the 700 hundred block of Saint Louis Street on May 20. Video footage showed Mitchell dragging the employee out of the doorway and punching him while he held him down on the sidewalk.

Mitchell was booked on one count of simple battery.