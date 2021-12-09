Man charged in connection with Grambling homecoming shooting

An arrest affidavit shows Butcher, of Bastrop, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Bond was set at $3 million.

RUSTON, La. — RUSTON, La. (AP) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at Grambling State University during its homecoming week that killed one person and wounded seven.

Zyheim Butcher, 19, was arrested Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and was transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, news outlets reported.

News outlets reported that another suspect, Ahmad Green of Shreveport, was arrested Nov. 11. The 20-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Jail records show he’s being held on a $4 million bond.

It was not immediately clear if either man has an attorney who could comment.

The Oct. 17 shooting happened on the historically Black university’s quad. The person who died was not enrolled at the school, and the one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.