Man found dead, stabbed multiple times in New Orleans East apartment

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one person is dead after they were found stabbed multiple times in an apartment off Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 4400 block of Gawain Drive after getting reports of a body found in an apartment. At the scene, officers found an adult man with multiple stab wounds to the body.

Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The police department says it is still collecting evidence to determine a motive for the stabbing and who is responsible.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will identify the man and determine his official cause of death after completing an autopsy and notifying his family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Tanisha Sykes-Smith at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.