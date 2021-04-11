Man dies in Read Boulevard West stabbing Tuesday morning: NOPD

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department arrived at the crime scene around 8:30 a.m., near Chef Menteur Highway & Gawain Drive

NEW ORLEANS — A man was stabbed to death in a residential area in New Orleans East, early Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

New Orleans' police dispatch got word of a stabbing in the 4400 block of Gawain Drive, in the Read Boulevard West area.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department arrived at the crime scene around 8:30 a.m., near Chef Menteur Highway & Gawain Drive.

The officers, with NOPD's Seventh District, found a man who had been stabbed several times. The victim died before paramedics could rush him to a hospital.

The police didn't share many details. They didn't release the victim's name.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue trying to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

