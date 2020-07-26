Man dies after Central City shooting

When NOPD officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The shooting was reported near Fourth Street and South Claiborne Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

When NOPD officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No information was provided about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

The victim has not been identified pending the notification of his next of kin.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.