Man dies after Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The shooting was reported near Fourth Street and South Claiborne Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
When NOPD officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
No information was provided about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.
The victim has not been identified pending the notification of his next of kin.
