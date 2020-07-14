x
Man dies after shot in the head in Marrero shooting

Credit: Osama Ayyad

MARRERO, La. — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in Marrero on Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mather Drive. The sheriff’s office said several residents called 911 to report gunfire in the area and that a man had been shot.

Deputies arriving at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The JPSO did not release the victim’s name or identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

