JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man drove himself to the hospital and died in Jefferson Parish. Now, investigators are trying to determine exactly where he was fatally stabbed.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a man drove himself to a hospital in the parish around 8 p.m. Wednesday, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to another hospital for treatment, but he died at the second hospital, JPSO officials said.

JPSO investigators are still working to determine where the stabbing took place. They have no suspect or motive information, officials said Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified, but officials have not disclosed his identity pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities are asking anybody with information about the stabbing to call the JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

