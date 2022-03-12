Man fatally shot Saturday in Plum Orchard area

Just before 6:30 officers said they responded to the scene in the 8300 block of Grant Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Plum Orchard area Saturday evening.

Just before 6:30 officers said they responded to the scene in the 8300 block of Grant Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

NOPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identification is not known as of now but investigators are currently searching for a suspect and motive in this crime.

