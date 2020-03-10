NOPD: Man found shot to death in car along New Orleans East levee

When the officer approached, he found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the car. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death in an idling vehicle near the levee in New Orleans East Saturday morning, authorities said.

The male victim was found by an officer on patrol, who saw a suspicious vehicle idling on Jahncke Road near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

When the officer approached, he found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the car. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The body was found in a relatively secluded part of New Orleans East, alongside the levee protecting the area from Lake Pontchartrain.

No information about a motive or suspect in the killing was available Saturday morning.

