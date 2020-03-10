x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD: Man found shot to death in car along New Orleans East levee

When the officer approached, he found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the car. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death in an idling vehicle near the levee in New Orleans East Saturday morning, authorities said. 

The male victim was found by an officer on patrol, who saw a suspicious vehicle idling on Jahncke Road near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard, according to the NOPD. 

When the officer approached, he found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the car. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The body was found in a relatively secluded part of New Orleans East, alongside the levee protecting the area from Lake Pontchartrain. 

No information about a motive or suspect in the killing was available Saturday morning. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020