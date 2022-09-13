Man killed, daughter wounded in 'heinous' home invasion, Tangipahoa Sheriff reports

Donte Perry and his 12-year-old daughter were both shot multiple times during the home invasion, according to police.

HAMMOND, La. — A man was killed and his daughter wounded in a home invasion in Tangipahoa Parish Monday night.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, three or four armed men broke into 33-year-old Donte Perry's home on Rufus Bankston Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Perry and his 12-year-old daughter were both shot multiple times during the home invasion, according to police.

Perry was pronounced dead on the scene. His daughter was taken to Childrens Hospital and is stable, police said.

Police are working to identify suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150 or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.