New Orleans -- A man was shot and killed in New Orleans Central Business District late Friday night.

According to NOPD, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Carondelet Street after shots were reported in the area. Police found the victim near the intersection of Carondelet and Canal with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

