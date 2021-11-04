Mother finds 12-year-old, 2 others fatally shot; suspect named

Investigators named 36-year-old Barry Rigsby as the person responsible.

SHREVEPORT, La. — A concerned mother went to where she thought she'd find her son to make sure he was okay early Thursday morning in Shreveport. She found the back door of the home open, so she walked in. There she found two adults and a 12-year-old child shot to death.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department arrived on the scene just before 1:45 a.m.

After they secured the crime scene, officers called for investigators.

Members of SPD's Violent Crimes section and the police department's Crime Scene Investigation unit gathered evidence, spoke to witnesses, and got surveillance video.

The investigators named 36-year-old Barry Rigsby as the person responsible.

"Warrants were procured for Rigsby charging him with three counts of Second-Degree murder. Bond was set at $3 million," a statement from the Shreveport Police Department said. "Rigsby was last seen in a burgundy Dodge Journey with Louisiana license plates."

Officers began a search for Rigsby. They ask Rigsby to turn himself in immediately.

If you know information that can help police find Rigsby, you can contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318.673.7373.

A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Rigsby’s arrest.

