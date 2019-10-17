NEW ORLEANS — A man wil be behind bars for 15 years after a robbery in Jefferson Parish and two attempted robberies in Orleans Parish in 2018.

Darryl Henry, 27, was sentenced Oct. 9 for the crimes.

According to the FBI, Henry entered an Algiers Walmart on Aug. 24, 2018 and passed a bank teller a note demanding money while brandishing a gun. When the teller couldn't open the safe, he left emptyhanded.

The second failed robbery took place at a nearby Winn-Dixie Supermarket, where he unsuccessfully attempted to rob a clerk.

After two failed robberies, Henry made his way to a Walmart in Harvey and passed another note to the cashier while holding a gun. Henry stole $6,992 from the store before fleeing.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release when he gets out.