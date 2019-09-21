NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed Friday night after being shot in the head in New Orleans East, police officials said.

The homicide happened in the 4700 block of Lynhuber Street in the Pines Village neighborhood, near Dwyer Road and I-10.

Few details were immediately available Friday night but NOPD officials said Seventh District officers were on the scene around 9 p.m.

A homicide investigation was opened and officials said anyone with information on the killing should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

