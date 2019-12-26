NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in the Uptown area just before midnight on Christmas day, police said.

This was the third shooting of the day reported by the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officials say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Robert Street, near Loyola Avenue, around 11:50 p.m.

A male victim was shot, police said. They didn't indicate where he was shot and gave no information about his condition Thursday morning.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

