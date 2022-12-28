Man shot to death in Bogalusa appears to be 'justifiable homicide,' police say

This is the ninth homicide Bogalusa has had in 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Police are investigating a shooting death of 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place. Police say they received an initial call of a disturbance before receiving a subsequent call from the same location that someone had been shot after a door had been kicked in.

Police arrived to find Thomas suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to very early indications, Thomas was a relative of a resident and an argument caused the initial disturbance. Police say Thomas left, but returned and caused an issue outside the residence before he kicked the door in and approached a male resident, who claims to have shot him in self defense.

No arrests have been made as the initial investigation appears to show the incident was a justifiable homicide. However, Bogalusa police say the investigation is still ongoing.