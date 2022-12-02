Man wanted for Friday murder turns himself in Friday night, deputies say

The suspect in a Friday fatal shooting in LaPlace was in custody the same day. He turned himself in Friday night.

LAPLACE, La. — Hours after a fatal LaPlace shooting on Friday, the suspect wanted for murder by the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office turned himself in, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Investigators said the man behind the shooting is Chris Williamson, a 27-year-old LaPlace man.

Based on information from the investigation, SJPSO deputies got an arrest warrant for Willamson sometime Friday. Williamson turned himself in Friday night, the sheriff's office spokesperson said.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened near Jasper Lane and Cartier Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe Williamson fatally shot 21-year-old Brandon Morris, from Gramercy, Louisiana.

Morris was taken to a hospital but not in an ambulance. He dies of wounds from the shooting at the hospital.

Williamson has no bond and faces a second-degree murder charge, the sheriff's office statement said.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can contact the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359-8769 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

More information may be released further into the investigation.