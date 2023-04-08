Man who beat his roommate to death with golf club found incompetent to stand trial

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that Judge Juana Lombard ordered to have 24-year-old Adam Belanouane committed for 60 days.

NEW ORLEANS — The man who allegedly beat his roommate to death with a golf club earlier this month was found incompetent to stand trial on Thursday.

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that Judge Juana Lombard ordered to have 24-year-old Adam Belanouane committed for 60 days to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson.

Belanouane bond is set at $750,000. If Belanouane posts bond, he'll be placed in a private hospital.

"He cannot be bonded out and released onto the street," Lombard told NOLA.com.

Belanouane was reportedly uncooperative, unresponsive, and incapable of conducting a conversation during his hearing Thursday.

On August 3, Police responded to a call of a person shot at a home in the 5900 block of Burgundy Street. When they arrived, they found a man that had been beaten to death.

Belanouane was near the scene and detained for questioning. He was taken from the scene wearing only a white hard hat. After investigating, NOPD identified Belanouane as a suspect.

The suspect thought his girlfriend was cheating with his roommate, according to court documents.

Belanouane is scheduled to appear in court on October 17.