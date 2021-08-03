Man, woman killed in Mid-City shooting Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting in New Orleans Tuesday night.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened near the intersection of S. Dorgenois and Perdido Streets. NOPD reported the shooting around 10:15 p.m.
Police say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
