Man, woman killed in Mid-City shooting Tuesday night

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting in New Orleans Tuesday night.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened near the intersection of S. Dorgenois and Perdido Streets. NOPD reported the shooting around 10:15 p.m.

Police say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.