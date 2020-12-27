Marrero shooting leaves a man dead and a woman injured, Sunday afternoon

According to police, gunshots were reported in the 500 block Ames Boulevard just after 1 p.m.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide in Marrero, Sunday afternoon.

According to police, gunshots were reported in the 500 block Ames Boulevard just after 1 p.m.

Within minutes of the shooting a man and a woman arrived at a local hospital by car.

The man, who was shot multiple times died from his injuries and the woman, who was shot in the foot, is expected to be treated and released according to JPSO.

The police have not named a motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-354-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

