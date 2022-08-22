Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

Corey Woods had to be retried after the Supreme Court ruled that nonunanimous verdicts were not valid.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday.

Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car in 2017, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office.

Woods had watched a football game with them at their home and then traveled to a sporting goods store with them to buy slippers.

On the way back to their home, in the 1400 block of South Laurel Street, Woods allegedly began shooting and killed all three people inside the car with him.

The three victims were Malcolm Wallace, 25, of Metairie; Daneka Lott, 24 of Kenner, who was Wallace's girlfriend, and Wallace's 16-year-old younger sister.

Woods was found guilty of a triple murder by a 10-2 verdict and was sentenced to life in prison in 2018.

However, due to the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Ramos vs. Louisiana, which mandated that jury verdicts must be unanimous, Woods would end up receiving a new trial.

In the new trial, Woods was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

The unanimous verdict came after the jury deliberated for less than an hour and a half.

“Three people executed. Executed. Five different shots fired, each one saying, ‘I want you dead,’” Assistant District Attorney Doug Freese said during closing arguments. “This was an execution, as cold-blooded a crime as you could imagine.”