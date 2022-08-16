Mother, boyfriend indicted for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry's death

Investigators say Ezekiel Harry who was found dead in a Houma trash can died from severe blunt force trauma to the head.

NEW ORLEANS — A Terrebonne Parish Grand Jury has indicted Maya Jones, 28, and her live-in boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, 37, for the murder of her 2-year-old son Ezekiel Harry.

The Houma Police Department published the cause of death of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry on Friday, adding that the official coroner's report is still awaiting toxicology test results.

Jones and Robinson could potentially face the death penalty for the child's death.

Police said that Jones initially came to them with a report that her child had been abducted but that inconsistencies in her story immediately led them to suspect foul play. Jones' claims led to a several-hour search by helicopters and boats along Bayou Terrebonne.

A few hours into the search, Police Chief Dana Coleman said that Jones led them to Ezekiel’s body, found in a trash can on Daspit Street.