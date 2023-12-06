Missing BBQ chef found dead in Desire neighborhood; family says

Scott’s body was discovered in an industrial area near France Street and Poland Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The body of a man found Monday morning in the Desire neighborhood has been identified as Demietriek Scott, a man reported missing by the NOPD and a local chef who is well known in the barbecue food circles.

The confirmation was made by a family member.

Scott was reported as missing by New Orleans Police Monday morning.

The family says the last known communication with him was May 31. He was supposed to be a vendor at this weekend’s Zydeco Fest, but event organizers told the family he didn’t confirm and didn’t show.

Scott, 47, appeared on the Eyewitness Morning News in April as part of a cooking demonstration and had also previously been on the show to cook.

According to the New Orleans Agenda, Scott grew up in Lutcher and began barbecuing in New Orleans about 10 years ago.

He has a line of sauces for barbecued meats.