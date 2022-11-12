Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says

A security guard said she heard three shots and saw the man shot and lying on the ground and a young woman riding off on his bike.

NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Canal and North Rampart Streets.

The NOPD said that a man was shot and rushed to the hospital. He died after being transported.

She said that watching the man fight for his life just a few feet away will stick with her.

“It’s hard for me. It’s hard for the people who tried to resuscitate him. How are we going to get this out of our head?”

She said the man appeared to be older and had another person with him who was very upset by the proceedings.

She also said that the incident has left her shaken as she could have been in the area doing rounds.

“Bullets don’t have a name on it. I could have been (out) making my rounds. She could have shot a bystander or kids. There’s a movie theater across the street.”