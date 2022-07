Police responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1400 block of Bienville early Friday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in New Orleans early Friday according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says that an officer was on patrol near the 1400 block of Bienville Street when they heard gunshots and went to the area.

Once they arrived, they found a man down and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

There was no other information available early Friday.