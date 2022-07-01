Woman found shot to death early Friday morning

Police responded to a call of a woman shot at that location and they found her suffering from gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was found shot to death in New Orleans East very early Friday morning, according to New Orleans Police.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were questioning someone in relation to the killing. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.