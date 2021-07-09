New Orleans teacher, artist killed after evacuating to North Carolina

Gabryelle Allnütt, a teacher at New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, traveled to Charlotte as Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans teacher and artist who evacuated to North Carolina for Hurricane Ida was killed in Greensboro Sunday night.

Gabryelle Allnütt was killed in NoDa, Charlotte's arts and entertainment district, on Sept. 5, according to the Greensboro police department.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Malek Moore for kidnapping and murder charges in connection with Allnütt’s death. Moore is also accused of killing 21-year-old Christian Mbimba earlier that week in the same area.

Moore is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Allnütt, a teacher at New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, traveled to Charlotte as Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana. She wrote about her experience on an Instagram account she used to showcase her artwork.

"Posting here to say a big thank you to kind & generous people," she wrote on Sept. 4. "It’s incredible how people have provided shelter, friendship, employment and peace in a situation that is so unplanned and financially devastating for most."

"I am beyond fortunate to have had a friend to evacuate with and their community accept us with open arms and hearts," she continued.

Allnütt was a youth instructor at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts. In a Facebook post from August, they described her as a "self-taught ceramicist with a background in art history and child development."

Anyone with information on Malek Moore’s location is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-432-TIPS or go to CharlotteCrimeStoppers.com