NOPD: 2 men shot, killed in Algiers since last night

Police say the first shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. A man was shot 4000 block of Sullen Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two homicides in Algiers since Monday night.

Police say the first happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. A man was shot 4000 block of Sullen Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The second shooting happened in the Behrman neighborhood Tuesday morning around 10:15 a.m. A man was shot in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard, according to NOPD.

The victim was also taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Police have not released any other information on either of the shootings. If you know anything about either of the incidents, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.