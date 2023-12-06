NOPD searching for armed car break-in suspects caught on video

Michael Dunn lives on 30th St. and says there’s been multiple car break-ins over the last several months.

NEW ORLEANS — Suspects were caught on camera allegedly rummaging through cars Saturday, in Lakeview, while holding large weapons. According to NOPD, the suspects allegedly committed auto burglaries in the 6900 block of Bellaire Drive and in the 100 block of 30th St.

Michael Dunn lives on 30th St. and says there have been multiple car break-ins over the last several months.

“There’s been several days where we’d wake up in the morning and notice, luckily not our cars but our neighbors, would be several maybe a dozen cars where the windows were smashed in,” Dunn said. “Luckily ours haven’t. We’ve actually started moving our cars farther up in our driveway so they get the motion sensor lights, hoping that’ll scare someone off.”

Dunn was out of town when these alleged auto burglaries happened Saturday, but it still worries him. He says he and his wife have taken precautions like buying clubs for their cars.

“I don’t know that there’s much we can do about it ourselves other than be a lot more aware about what’s going on in the neighborhood. It makes you think twice about maybe taking a walk later at night and things like that,” Dunn said.

Meanwhile, local community leader Nancy Lytle says embracing community and knowing your neighbors can help. She urges everyone to not leave weapons in your car.

“Please just do not leave guns, ammunitions in your car,” Lytle said. “It’ll probably be used against someone else.”

NOPD says the suspects used a Kia Soul in the burglary incidents. If you have any information you can call the Third District or Crimestoppers.