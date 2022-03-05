NOPD: Man killed in hit-and-run

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Alvar and Chickasaw Streets around 12:30 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man dead early Tuesday morning in the Desire Area.

According to investigators, a Honda Accord was speeding Southbound on Alvar Street at high speed, ran a red light, and hit a Nissan Altima.

The Nissan had a green light and was making a right turn from Chickasaw Street onto Alvar Street.

Three people were in the Honda Accord, and one of them was thrown from the car. EMS pronounced the person that was thrown from the vehicle dead at the scene.

Police said the other two people in the Honda fled the scene, and the Nissan Altima driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and toxicology reports to determine the exact cause of death.

The lead investigator is Detective Danny Ellis, and he can be reached at (504) 658-6201. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NOPD Fatality Section at (504) 658-6201 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.