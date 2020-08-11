NOPD investigate 2 separate shooting in one night

According to police, the shootings are not related.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened an hour apart Saturday night.

Police said an adult victim was brought to the hospital by car after being shot in the leg at an unknown location around 8:38 Saturday night.

The location of the shooting is not know at the time.

The second shooting happened in the 2200 block of St. Anthony around 9:37 p.m.

A woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital by paramedics.

According to police, the shootings are not related.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

