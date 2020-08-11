x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD investigate 2 separate shooting in one night

According to police, the shootings are not related.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened an hour apart Saturday night.

Police said an adult victim was brought to the hospital by car after being shot in the leg at an unknown location around 8:38 Saturday night.

The location of the shooting is not know at the time.

The second shooting happened in the 2200 block of St. Anthony around 9:37 p.m.

A woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital by paramedics.

According to police, the shootings are not related.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Shootings, homicides on the rise in New Orleans in 2020

RELATED: Man targetted one home for October spree of drive-by shootings, sheriff says
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020