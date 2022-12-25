NOPD investigating fatal crash that kills two men

A 39-year-old man and a man whose age is not known were killed at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating what they're referring to as a hit and run that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 just before the Canal Street exit.

NOPD officials say two men stopped in the left lane on I-10 for unknown reasons. The man whose age is unknown was standing outside a stopped Kia, while the 39-year-old man was standing outside a Dodge Challenger.

The unidentified man was hit by a black Honda CRV, which then fled the scene.

Subsequently, a 39-year-old man was standing outside of a Dodge Challenger when a Chevrolet pickup truck squeezed between the Kia and interstate guard rail and hit the Challenger, hitting the unidentified man.

The occupants of the Chevrolet pickup truck were taken to the hospital by EMS where they are listed as being in stable condition.