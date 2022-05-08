Police investigating deputy-related shooting in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department and Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Gert Town.
Police say a man was shot near the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Investigators say an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy reportedly fired her service weapon during the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.
