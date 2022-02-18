NOPD investigating homicide in Behrman neighborhood

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Behrman neighborhood.

Fourth District officers say they responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane. When the officers arrived they found a man that had been shot.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen, or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.