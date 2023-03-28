NOPD investigating homicide where victim was shot multiple times in Treme

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Deparment is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of North Tonti street, according to a press release.
The press release said that they received a call at 6:11 p.m. about a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, which they confirmed at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday.
The NOPD said they have no further information available at this time.
