NOPD investigating homicide where victim was shot multiple times in Treme

A victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Deparment is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of North Tonti street, according to a press release. 

The press release said that they received a call at 6:11 p.m. about a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, which they confirmed at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NOPD said they have no further information available at this time.

