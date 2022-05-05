NOPD investigating St. Ann Street shooting

The victim is a woman whose condition is unknown.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that occurred around 6:45 in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

Police located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital via EMS and her condition is not currently known.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867