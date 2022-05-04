x
Crime

NOPD investigating early morning French Quarter shooting

The victim's condition is currently unknown.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning around 5:30 at the intersection of Decatur and Governor Nicholls Streets.

Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

NOPD investigating the shooting of a juvenile in Lower Garden District