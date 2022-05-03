NOPD: Woman stuck in middle of shootout shot on I-10

The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at the time.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on Interstate 10 on Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened at 2:47 p.m. on the I-10 at South Carrollton Avenue.

The woman was struck by gunfire when people in two other vehicles started shooting at each other.

Investigators say she was stuck in the crossfire and got shot. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is not known at the time.