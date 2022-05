Police went to the 6000 block of Wales Street and found the victim shot multiple times.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting death in New Orleans East Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 6000 block of Wales Street.

According to police, officers responding to the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Emergency medical services declared the victim dead on the scene.

There was no immediate word of the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects.