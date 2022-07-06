NOPD: Man shot, killed in Marigny

Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department are investigating a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Marigny neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of illegal gunfire. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Homicide Detective John Bakulu is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.