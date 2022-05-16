NOPD: Man, shot killed on Poland Avenue

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

No additional information is currently available. It's the city's third homicide in less than twenty-four hours.

Two people were killed and two others wounded in four separate shootings in a three-hour span in New Orleans Sunday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

The investigation is far from over, as NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen, or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how, and why. Police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

