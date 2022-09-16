NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape

Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled and bruised a woman. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year.

Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate asked about the delays in the case on September 8 and the NOPD requested expedited processing of the women's rape kit on August 22.

Paul is currently free on bail and still on the force serving in the 5th district, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 8.