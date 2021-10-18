SWAT team negotiating with barricaded suspect near New Orleans Fairgrounds

"Drivers in the area of St. Bernard Avenue west of North Broad Street are urged to find alternative routes," the NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are asking the public to avoid portions of the Fairgrounds on Monday afternoon as a SWAT team negotiates with a man barricaded in a home.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the SWAT team was called to the 1800 block of North Dupre Street around 1:30 p.m.

"The public is advised to avoid the area while police activity is ongoing," a statement from NOPD said. "Drivers in the area of St. Bernard Avenue west of North Broad Street are urged to find alternative routes."

The police department did not say why the man was barricaded in the home or give details about the situation that prompted the SWAT team to be called.

