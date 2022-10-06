2 girls had a disagreement, family jumped in, an 80-year-old ended up dead

The fatal shooting came after a high school graduation on the Xavier University campus.

NEW ORLEANS — A disagreement between two girls after the Morris Jeff high school graduation was escalated by family or friends and ended up with gunfire that killed 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood, a mother of six and grandmother of 15 who had attended the ceremony for one of her grandchildren, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Friday.

“Just kids having a dispute at school,” said Ferguson. “The two females involved had nothing to do with the gunfire exchanged." He said they are not being sought in the shooting.

Arrest warrants were issued for:

40-year-old Laverne Duplessis, who faces a manslaughter count and counts of carrying a gun in a gun-free zone and obstruction.

19-year-old Brandon Rock, wanted for manslaughter and carrying a gun in a gun-free zone. He was one of the people who was shot.

49-year-old Frank Bartholomew, wanted for obstruction and

A 15-old juvenile, wanted for bringing a gun into a gun-free zone. He was also shot in the incident.

Ferguson also said that six guns were seized at the scene.

“Six weapons at a high school graduation,” said Ferguson. “This tells us that people are bringing guns to a high school graduation and not balloons or cards.”

He also asked for additional information from the public on the case, which is not closed.

“This incident could have been prevented. Children will be children. We as adults have dispute. It may even escalate to a physical fight, but when you escalate it to bringing a weapon into play. That’s a whole different element.”

The woman who died was remembered fondly by her family, couldn't believe that an argument ended with their beloved family member dead.

"Please people stop the violence!! A message to the young ladies that started all of this: Today you took my world away from me and my family, all you had to do was walk away. It was graduation for my son, my mom was so happy to see her youngest grandchild graduate. You have ruined my son and families world, all you had to do was walk away,” Greenwood’s daughter shared on social media.

Augustine Greenwood’s niece, Shafrenia Parker, called her, “Aunt Beedy.”