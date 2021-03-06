Two children jump from moving SUV to escape carjacking: NOPD

The woman entered into the driver’s seat of a 2020 Nissan Rogue parked in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 1:50 p.m

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who allegedly carjacked a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman entered into the driver’s seat of a 2020 Nissan Rogue parked in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 1:50 p.m. Police say the car was running with two children inside.

“As the subject drove off, the two children jumped out of the vehicle’s rear passenger seat,” the police department said.

The NOPD is looking for the stolen vehicle, described as a 2020 gray Nissan Rogue with the Louisiana license plate 329DVO.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the alleged perpetrator is asked to call the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.